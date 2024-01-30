3 Must-Listen to Songs From Lucinda Williams

Despite her success, we’d still say that Lucinda Williams is criminally underrated. Her unique brand of folk rock music is impossible to discredit. If you’re not completely familiar with Williams, find three of her best songs, below.

1. “Fruits of My Labor”

Any entry-level Williams fan will know “Fruits of My Labor.” Nonetheless, it is a staple for a reason and thus deserves a spot on this list. The slow-building ballad is dripping in sex appeal and sleepy seduction. Williams’ voice is intoxicating here, revealing one of the reasons she is so beloved.

Traced your scent through the gloom

‘Til I found these purple flowers

I was spent, I was soon

Smelling you for hours

2. “Sweet Old World”

Williams tackles death in “Sweet Old World.” Her powerful vocals act as an assuage for the listener, who will inevitably start to wrestle with their own mortality after hearing this song. Williams crafts many poignant visuals throughout this song. Williams uses the notion of tender kisses and midnight trains to drive home this ode to the afterlife.

The breath from your own lips

The touch of fingertips

A sweet and tender kiss

The sound of a midnight train

Wearing someone’s ring

Someone calling your name

3. “Can’t Let Go”

“Can’t Let Go” is far more rowdy than the former songs on this list. This track represents the other side of Williams’ musicality, one that issues the listener a sucker punch. Though this song might have a harder edge musically, it still holds to Williams’ emotional songwriting. She attempts to find her footing in the wake of a breakup in this song, thrashing through heartache with fervor.

Told you, baby, one more time

Don’t make me sit all alone and cry

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

I’m like a fish out of water, a cat in a tree

You don’t even want to talk to me

Well, it’s over, I know it but I can’t let go

