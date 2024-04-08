John Rich Shares Words of Reflection for Morgan Wallen Following His Nashville Arrest

John Rich of the country duo Big & Rich, has shared some words of wisdom and reflection for Morgan Wallen on social media following Wallen’s release from a Nashville jail. Allegedly, Wallen threw a chair off of the roof of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s, on the night of April 7. He was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Wallen was released early this morning (April 8).

“Reading about Morgan Wallen this morning, and I can’t help but recall all the destructive, crazy things I did early on in my career,” John Rich wrote on Twitter/X. “The combo of intense pressure, expectations and over the top success is a dangerous cocktail. Thank God I had great mentors who helped guide me out of that mindset, and I hope Morgan has some people around him who care about him enough to help him find a new approach to life.”

He concluded with sage words of support, writin, “It takes a lifetime to build what he’s built, and one second to destroy it all. I’m rooting for him to turn it around.”

How Morgan Wallen Got Himself Arrested in Downtown Nashville, and What People Are Saying

Around 10:53 pm on April 7, Metro Nashville Police officers were standing outside of Chief’s when they witnessed a chair crashing to the ground nearby, landing about three feet from two of the officers. Upon investigation, the officers were told that Morgan Wallen had thrown the chair.

The police report includes footage of Wallen shoving the chair off the roof, which then fell six stories. According to witnesses, Wallen was seen laughing immediately after the incident. He was booked at Davidson County Jail just after midnight, and released around 3:30 am the next morning on $15,250 bond.

Wallen had just kicked off his 2024 One Night at a Time Tour days before his arrest. Twitter users in the comments of John Rich’s post called attention to Wallen’s apparent lack of support.

“Fame makes some insane. Something is going on in his life. Surrounded by ‘yes,’ friends don’t help,” one person wrote, to which Rich responded, “It can be toxic.” Another person commented, “Doesn’t help that media tends to magnify and exaggerate any misstep or issues in some celebrities lives.”

One user agreed with Rich, and compared Wallen’s mishap to other country stars who got into trouble. “I don’t know the whole story yet so I am sending prayers his way.” they began. “Johnny kicked the footlights out, George fought the law and everyone. They found their way and I’m sure Morgan will too. I’m not excusing anyone’s behaviors but we never know until we walk a mile…”

