John Rich Remembers “Patriot” Toby Keith: “He Was God, Family, Country”

For nearly three decades, Toby Keith thrilled fans from all over as he released songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, “As Good as I Once Was”, and “Red Solo Cup.” Seeming to encompass country music, he soon became a pillar of the genre. Sadly, on Monday, news broke that the singer passed away after struggling with stomach cancer over the last few years. With stars and singers showering the icon and his family with love and support, country singer John Rich recently discussed the country legend and admitted that he “was a patriot.”

Speaking with Fox News Digital about the late icon, Rich discussed the singer’s love for his country. “Toby Keith was a patriot, you know, and he did not care who had a problem with it.” Expanding on that statement, Rich detailed how Keith held three things close to him. “You know, the songs he wrote, whether it be a funny song like ‘Red Solo Cup’ or it was some kind of serious song about our veterans or our military, that was him. He was God, family, country. He loved football, loved to have a good time. And I think his authenticity is why he’s so popular.”

Toby Keith Performed In The Middle Of A War

Showing just how instrumental Keith was to music, Rich explained how everybody was a fan of the late singer. “I mean, I think Americans from coast to coast, even Americans outside of who I would even probably hang out with, love Toby Keith. He was instrumental after 9/11, I think, with some of his music and what he did for our veterans, to give everybody music they could all hang on to.”

Although Keith enjoyed the spotlight of the stage, Rich noted how much he loved the military. Apparently, the star had no problem performing for the military even in dangerous areas. “So he did over 12 USO tours. And I don’t know if you’ve ever traveled to the Middle East, but it is a long flight. I mean, it takes a long time to get there. He was going into dangerous locations on site with our troops in the middle of war and singing it to them over and over. Military hospitals he would visit, bringing veterans up on the stage every night. I mean, it was part of his life.”

With a legacy that continues to showcase his talents, it appears that above being a musician, Keith was an American.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)