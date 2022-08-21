3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Maren Morris, First Aid Kit, Danger Mouse and Black Thought

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Strangers” by Danger Mouse and Black Thought

Two of the most acclaimed names in hip-hop have come together for a new album, Cheat Codes. And to celebrate that, the duo released a new track and accompanying music video for the track, “Strangers.” The album is amazing, the cadence, tone, and skill are unbeatable. Check out the new track below from the stalwarts in the game.

2. “Out Of My Head” by First Aid Kit

The golden voice sister duo released a new track this week, “Out Of My Head,” which itself heralds a new LP from First Aid Kit, Palomino, set to drop on November 4. The new song offers a glimpse at both traditions for the group as well as a look at what’s ahead. Check out the stirring new song from First Aid Kit below.

3. “Make You Say” by Maren Morris, Zedd, and Beauz

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris and producer Zedd have reunited for a new track, “Make You Say,” which features extra production by the duo BEAUZ. Check out the electrifying song below from the group of collaborators. It’s funky, and quirky and showcases Morris’ delightful draw as a frontwoman. And the video features some fun animation ‘ta boot.

Photo: Harper Smith / Sacks & Co.