“One Person Shouldn’t Ruin It for Everyone”: Maren Morris Calls Out Fan’s Inappropriate Behavior at Illinois Meet-And-Greet

Maren Morris’ latest meet and greet included an uncomfortable incident. In a post to her Instagram Stories following her Illinois show, Morris said a fan groped her at a meet-and-greet.

“Tonight’s show was so fun but someone grabbed my a** at meet and greet before the show,” Morris wrote in the since-expired story, per The Blast.

“I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone,” she continued, “but please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things, but please don’t override someone’s personal space.”

Morris concluded her post by telling her fans, “love you.”

Maren Morris’ New Music and Tour

The incident came amid Morris’ The Dreamsicle Tour, which is in support of her latest album, Dreamsicle.

While speaking about what inspired her new music, Morris told Euphoria Magazine that she was trying to “encapsulate this chapter of my life.”

“Just after I wrote the song ‘Dreamsicle,’ I felt it was a very me thing to not be in the moment or celebrate while you’re in it,” she said. “It’s always in retrospect, and it’s such a way of doing things that I don’t wanna do anymore. It felt very nostalgic, in summary, to name it that.”

Maren Morris’ Big Life Changes

Since her last LP, Morris has gotten divorced from Ryan Hurd and reconsidered what musical genre she falls into.

This album, she said, is “a good snapshot of my life over the last couple of years.”

“There have been major changes in my career and personal life, and just everything’s been a complete 180,” she said. “That’s moved me so far out of my comfort zone that I’m comfortable in the discomfort now, and I think that’s growth.”

Her new perspective, Morris said, “reminds me to enjoy the moment.” It also helps her to “not always internalize it in a memory or a song.” That, she said, allows her “shoulders [to] relax a little bit and be present.”

One thing the album purposefully is not, Morris said, is a “divorce record.”

“I think if I had put this out a year ago, it would have been that, and it would have been a lot heavier subject matter, and still extremely unhealed,” she said. “Allowing myself to keep writing and keep experiencing the aftermath of divorce, my career shift, and just everything being upside down, I think it allowed me to have the time to start laughing again and the horror show of dating and being able to just relax into myself and not just be this raw nerve exposed.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage