Lorde Shares New Summery Music Video, Says “Who You See in This Video is Who I Truly Am”

Acclaimed songwriter and performer Lorde shared a new ocean-inspired music video for her song, “Oceanic Feeling,” to mark the one-year anniversary of her third studio album, Solar Power.

The 25-year-old pop star filmed the video on the beach and it co-stars her little brother, Angelo.

In the new vid, which officially came out on Friday (August 19), Lorde and her 20-year-old brother recline in the sun on a raft in what appears to be the middle of the ocean. Tanning, chillin’. They also fish and relax on a bit of grass, as waves go by.

“Little brother, I think you’re an angel,” sings the two-time Grammy Award-winner,

Wrote the “Royals” singer in a newsletter sent out to fans, “Who you see in this video is who I truly am, or who I want to be—open, laid bare, water glittering on my skin, speaking directly to you, nothing to hide or prove, just me. The person with me is my other half and best mate, my brother Angelo. Born on the same day five years apart, we’ve always shared a super close bond. I knew by putting him in the video, I’d be showing myself exactly as I am. Can’t be anyone else when that kid’s around.”

To end the video, Lorde sails away, all alone, as onlookers watch from shore.

This scene represents a goodbye to her Solar Power era, Lorde said in the newsletter: She added that the new video will also be the last of seven she made for the record.

“The end is super special too, an end to the video story as much as to this chapter—my community of loved ones gathered to see me off, a moment of ceremony,” she shared “I kept thinking on the afternoon we shot it that I was marrying myself. Sounds crazy but that’s how it felt.”

She continued, “Punctuating this period of intense self-reflection with an image that pretty much splits me apart. It’s sort of the story of my life: I never know where I’m going, just that I have to go there. I’m eternally grateful to you for sticking around to see where I end up.”

Check out the new “Oceanic Feeling” video below and try not to bust out the suntan lotion.

