Maren Morris Drops “Beat The Devil” in Trailer for CBS’ Upcoming Series ‘Sheriff Country’

Dating all the way back to the 1920s, most know CBS stands for Columbia Broadcasting System. But that might change to Country Broadcasting System as the network showed a great deal of interest in country music. Although not looking to change its name just yet, the network continued to promote the new show, The Road, which had singers tour with Keith Urban. And keeping that same country theme, CBS recently called on Maren Morris to help bring the trailer for Sheriff Country to life with her new song “Beat The Devil.”

2025 has been somewhat of a historic year for Morris. Just looking back over the last few months, she released her newest album, Dreamsicle, and even went on a world tour that spanned North America, the UK, and Europe. And not showing any signs of slowing down, she jumped at the chance to work with CBS on Sheriff Country.

Featured in the new trailer for the show, Sheriff Country centered around Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) fighting back against criminal activity in the town of Edgewater. At the same time, Fox struggled with her relationship with her father, who was also an ex-con. And if that wasn’t enough drama, Fox also dealt with her willful daughter.

Maren Morris Talks “Empowering Nature” Of “Beat The Devil”

An extension of the popular show Fire Country, Sheriff Country will premiere on October 17th at 8:00 p.m. CT on CBS. Much like Fire Country, which included singers Jelly Roll and Kane Brown, the new series couldn’t get enough country.

Discussing her work on the show and how she found the common thread in “Beat The Devil”, Morris said, “There’s a sinister but strangely empowering nature to my song ‘Beat the Devil,’ so it threading the needle so beautifully with the theme of Sheriff Country is a testament to music amplifying the incredible acting and writing of this show.”

Just the latest release from Morris, the singer still had a few more shows in the US before going international to end 2025. But already looking ahead to 2026, she promoted concerts in Australia and New Zealand starting in January.

With her music now tied to one of CBS’ most anticipated new dramas, Morris continues to prove she’s a voice that can cross both charts and screens.

(Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)