3 New Wave One-Hit Wonders From 1983 That MTV Couldn’t Stop Playing

MTV came to be in the year 1981. Many a Gen Xer remembers August 1 of that year, when the broadcasting network first aired its plentiful music videos to the world. It’s no surprise that MTV became an essential part of pop culture history after that. And, honestly, they can thank the following new wave one-hit wonders for helping them get there. Let’s dive into some classics from the late 1970s and early 1980s, shall we?

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

Play video

When one thinks of new wave one-hit wonders from the 1980s, one will likely think of this English hit from 1982. A Flock Of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” became a synth-pop anthem of sorts for the era, and the music video for this song was a smash hit on MTV. The group would reach the Top 40 in the native UK several times throughout their career. “I Ran (So Far Away)” remains their only Top 20 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, but what a fine song to be remembered for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles from ‘The Age Of Plastic’ (1979)

Play video

Few songs and music videos are so widely associated with a particular era quite like “Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles. This was the MTV song. It was the very first music video, actually, to air on the network in the US on August 1, 1981. And it was an enormous hit for the new wave group. It peaked at No. 1 in the UK and reached the Top 40 in the US. Sadly, The Buggles would never reach the Hot 100 again with any of their subsequent singles.

“99 Luftballons” by Nena from ‘Nena’ (1983)

Play video

A little bit Neue Deutsche Welle and a little bit new wave, this synth-pop classic from Nena was a smash hit around the world when it dropped in 1983 and again in the UK in 1984. In fact, this German-language classic on our list of new wave one-hit wonders hit No. 1 almost across the board. It was a No. 2 hit in the US and a No. 1 hit in West Germany. A poignant song that touched on the Cold War, “99 Luftballons” also enjoyed a ton of success on MTV. I’m still surprised that Nena never reached the Hot 100 again after this iconic song hit the airwaves.

(Photo by Gilbert TOURTE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)