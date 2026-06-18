3 Niche Songs From 1979 That Every 70s Teen Seemed To Know by Heart

Looking for some niche songs from 1979 that 70s teens, specifically, seemed to love? There are quite a few. After all, the youngest among us tend to be more receptive to new, out-of-the-box music. The following three tunes, specifically, were popular among the young back in 1979. And if you were once a 70s teen, you might still know them by heart.

“When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman” by Dr. Hook from ‘Pleasure And Pain’

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Many a 70s teen had an enormous crush on a young woman, and probably listened to this soft rock disco classic on repeat through all of the stages of puppy love. “When You’re In Love With a Beautiful Woman” by Dr. Hook was seriously popular back in 1979, but over time, it has lost its standing on classic rock radio. What gives? This is a great song!

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“When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman” by Dr. Hook was a hit across the globe, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Sad Eyes” by Robert John from ‘Robert John’

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This doo-wop song is a surprising entry on our list of niche 1979 songs that 70s teen listeners loved, namely because it dropped years after the golden age of doo-wop had ended. It seems as though listeners at the time, particularly the youths, were interested in a bit of nostalgia. “Sad Eyes” by Robert John really is a gorgeous soft rock song that served as the go-to breakup song for many a jilted young lover.

“Sad Eyes” by Robert John comes from the singer’s self-titled album and topped the Hot 100 chart back in 1979. The tune was also a hit in Canada and the UK.

“Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John from ‘The Thom Bell Sessions’

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This somewhat niche Elton John hit was a comeback hit for the iconic Rocket Man, one that resonated with young radio listeners as well as older fans of John at the time. “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John is a Philadelphia soul tune with some disco flavor, and I think it’s one of John’s catchiest releases. This jam peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart and topped the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart as well.

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