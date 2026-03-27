3 No. 1 Country Songs From 1985 That Will Never Get Old

Number one hits can change lives, there’s no doubt about it. For a country artist especially, a number one hit is a huge accomplishment. A song like that can often symbolize the transition of one part of an artist’s career to another. For those who have already gotten their first, it’s just proof that they know how to stay in the game. Here are three number-one country hits from 1985.

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“How Blue” by Reba McEntire

Released in September 1984 by Reba McEntire, “How Blue” was written by John Moffat. The song climbed its way to the top of the charts in January of 1985. It even gave McEntire the push she needed to win the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award later on. As reported by SongFacts, following the release of “How Blue”, McEntire would make the Top 10 Country Chart with every single she put out for the next decade, except for just two songs.

“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” by Mel McDaniel

Written by Bob McDill, “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” would ultimately be McDaniel’s only No. 1 hit. However, the entertainer actually told The Billboard Book of Number One Country Hits that he “did not ever dream” the song would be that big. “Jerry kept saying it was a hit, my wife kept saying it was a hit, my band kept saying it was a hit,” he said. “I believe in everything that we record, and always hope for the best, but you never know when that one’s gonna be there.” The song proved McDaniel wrong, topping the charts in February of 1985.

“Forgiving You Was Easy” by Willie Nelson

Nelson, who’s no stranger to a No. 1, released this song as the first single from his album Me & Paul. The track is a perfect example of Nelson’s classic sound, and showcases his raw lyrical talent. I mean, come on, “Forgiving you was easy / But forgetting seems to take the longest time.” What a hook. The song went to No. 1 in July of 1985, giving Willie his tenth No. 1 as a solo artist.

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