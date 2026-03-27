Taylor Swift’s Shout Out to Fiancé Travis Kelce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Was Pure Couple Goals

It might be called the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but from the moment she walked into the Dolby Theater, the night was entirely Taylor Swift. Showing the massive stardom that follows her every step, the singer completely dominated the event. With a camera always on her, she walked away with a staggering seven awards. And while holding the Artist of the Year Award, Swift used her moment on stage to urge fans and aspiring artists to nurture their hobby before allowing the internet to judge it.

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When it comes to social media, people around the world connected in ways never seen in human history. And it was only a matter of time before social media became a money-making machine. With a click having the potential of going viral, some have documented every moment of their lives. While loving how social media allowed her to connect with them on a personal level, Swift hoped fans would hold onto the things they loved before turning them into content.

Recalling her own childhood, Swift said, “I just wanna say like when I was 12 years old, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working at my craft, practicing making mistakes through trial and error and that was all completely unobserved, right? So, that was just me and my craft.”

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Taylor Swift Wants Dreamers To Give Themselves “Time”

Not wanting young artists to fall victim to the vicious hate that can rip through social media, Swift added, “If I had, if I had one hope for you, I would say that I hope that you get to nurture your hobby and your passion just between you and that craft, and you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes, give yourself time to hone your craft.”

With another historic night for Swift, the hitmaker once again smashed expectations. But while the spotlight was on her, she used it to highlight the success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. She also took a moment to thank her fiancé, Travis Kelce. “I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who’s here tonight.”

Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce as she accepts the award for Best Pop Album at the #iHeartAwards2026:



"['Life of a Showgirl'] probably feels very happy, confident and free, because that’s the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé."



(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/wbc5NOSrV1 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2026

Although a star himself, Kelce didn’t want to steal a single second of Swift’s success and historic night. As she showered him with love and praise, Kelce stood there, supportive, astonished, and proud of the person he hoped to share the rest of his life with.

In a night built around awards, Swift’s biggest takeaway had nothing to do with trophies. It was about protecting the passion that startes it all.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)