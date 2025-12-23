4 Soft Rock Songs From 1976 That I Guarantee Will Never Get Boring

Sometimes, all you need is a little bit of classic 70s soft rock to help you unwind after a long day. The following soft rock songs from 1976, specifically, are more than worth revisiting in the modern age. Let’s jump in, shall we? If you were around in 1976, you definitely know at least a few of these soft rock jams.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Show Me The Way” by Peter Frampton

I just had to include this Peter Frampton classic on our list of stellar soft rock tunes from 1976. Interestingly enough, “Show Me The Way” was first released on the album Frampton as a proper studio version, but the song didn’t gain significant popularity until the live version was released the following year on Frampton Comes Alive! This lovely soft rock tune was a smash hit and proved that live soft rock tunes had major appeal, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Top 10 elsewhere.

“Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” by Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart dished out quite a few soft rock jams in the 1970s and 1980s, one of which was the memorable pop-flavored soft rock hit, “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”. Written and performed by Stewart, this song was considered somewhat controversial at the time of its release. In fact, the BBC banned it for being suggestive for the lyric, “Spread your wings and let me come inside.” I’m not super surprised by that. Regardless, “Tonight’s The Night” was a hit, and peaked at No.1 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 in the United Kingdom.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

I couldn’t leave off a Boston classic on our list of soft rock jams from 1976. “More Than A Feeling” remains one of the band’s most beloved tunes, and its pop and hard rock leanings made it all the more appealing to a broad audience at the time. I hear this one all the time on classic rock radio, and it’ll probably continue to hear it for decades more. In 1976, “More Than A Feeling” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band

Remember this country-tinged soft rock song from 1976? “Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band is another song on this list that got some flak for its use of sexual innuendo, but that didn’t stop listeners from jamming out to it all year long. This song topped the Hot 100 chart shortly after its release.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images