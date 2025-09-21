3 “No-Hit Wonders” That Defined the Underground Sound in the 1990s

The 1990s were really an incredible era for underground music. Quite a few bands and musicians in the 90s influenced music in a big way, yet never had a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some of these “no-hit wonders” didn’t chart at all, and yet, they’re still remembered fondly as some of the most influential bands of the 90s. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bikini Kill

The riot grrrl movement has seen a couple of revivals since the 90s. And one band stands out among the rest that popularized the genre. Bikini Kill, complete with Kathleen Hanna’s instantly recognizable vocals, was one of the most influential groups in that particular iteration of punk rock.

Formed in 1990, the group is still together today. However, their most-revisited work has to be their debut studio album P*ssy Whipped from 1993. And while the American band’s split album with Huggy Bear, Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah, peaked at No. 12 on the UK Albums chart, they never had a single make it to the Hot 100. A travesty to some, some serious street cred to others.

Screaming Trees

In general, I don’t think it’d be fair to call the rock band Screaming Trees “no-hit wonders.” “Nearly Lost You” from 1992 and “All I Know” from 1996 were Top 10 hits on the US Alternative Airplay chart. Still, they technically had no songs make it to the Hot 100 chart, so they do qualify for this list. I mainly want to draw attention to them because I think they’re so underrated.

Often associated with grunge because they formed in Washington, Screaming Trees was more of a psychedelic-meets-hard-rock kind of alternative rock group. They really can’t be pigeonholed into grunge just because of their era. I’ll never understand how this group didn’t score mainstream success. And, sadly, they broke up decades ago in 2000.

Alice Donut

Grunge dominated the 90s with its sound, aesthetics, and gloomy-meets-aloof disposition. Alice Donut was definitely not quite a grunge band, both musically and in terms of the band’s wild energy. They were close to punk, but not quite. They really were pure, unabashed alternative rock. And, sadly, this eccentric band makes it to our list of no-hit wonders from the 90s because they didn’t really chart at all during their original run between 1986 and 1996.

Considering how often I heard Alice Donut’s trombone-based (and polarizing) cover of “War Pigs” as a kid, I thought they were a much more successful band. The music industry really is not fair at all.

Photo by RMV/Shutterstock