“I Never Wanted To Go Over Again”: The Terrifying Reason Waylon Jennings’ Son Was “So Scared” at Johnny Cash’s House

Johnny Cash’s house was not a place Shooter Jennings enjoyed visiting as a kid. During an appearance on the Drifting Cowboy podcast, Waylon Jennings’ son revealed why he was scared of Johnny’s home.

When Shooter spent time at the Cash home, he largely did so with the music icon’s son, John Carter Cash, who is nearly a decade his senior. As such, John Carter couldn’t help but prank Shooter when he visited.

“The Cashes’ house was pretty big,” Shooter said. “… He had these statues. In his house, there was a bench with a person sitting on it. It was a statue. There were a few of them throughout the house.”

“John Carter told me that they were dead people, that they had poured wax over and melted into them,” he continued. “I was so scared to go to Johnny Cash’s house. I never wanted to go over again.”

Despite the frights at the Cash home, Shooter had a close relationship with Johnny and his family. In fact, in a 2012 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Shooter revealed that he selected Johnny as his godfather himself.

The families became close when The Highwaymen—and supergroup made up of Waylon, Johnny, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson—formed when Shooter was a young kid.

“From a young age Cash’s family, Willie Nelson’s family, Kris’ family and our family were out on the road traveling together and doing these overseas tours,” Shooter told the outlet, “so our families bonded.”

Scooter Jennings’ Career

As Shooter grew up, he followed in his dad’s musical footsteps. He’s released seven LPs over the years, most recently 2018’s Shooter. Shooter is also a Grammy-winning producer. He’s worked on music for Brandi Carlile, Marilyn Manson, Tanya Tucker, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I hate it when a producer’s records all sound the same,” Shooter told Rolling Stone in 2020. “To me, it’s about sliding inside of an artist’s style and making the most interesting-sounding record from within.”

“When I’m hearing a song, I’m like, ‘Oh, that part reminds me of Bowie or that part reminds me of Paul Simon, so let’s try this,’” he added. “I’m very scatterbrained, but I’ve listened to and studied a lot of music, so when we get into situations, I can hear certain corners of songs and where to go with them.”



