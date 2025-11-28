3 Nostalgic 80s Songs That Should’ve Been Featured in ‘Stranger Things’—and Need To Be in the Final Season (Fingers Crossed)

Every Stranger Things episode has one musical moment that will have 1980s kids saying, “I remember when…” The creators of the show, The Duffer Brothers, have done well to represent the decade not only visually but also sonically. That said, there are only so many minutes of needle drop time in each season, which pales in comparison to the plethora of incredible ’80s music. Below are three songs that would have been great inclusions in the show’s first four seasons, but didn’t make the cut. Who knows, maybe these songs will finally get their moment as the fifth and final season unfolds.

Mall-Rat Nostalgia: “Our Lips Are Sealed” (The Go-Go’s)

The Stranger Things kids became mallrats in the show’s third season. Viewers got to partake in some serious nostalgia fuel at the Starcourt Mall before things went south—as they usually do for the Hawkins crew.

One such moment came as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) got their ’80s shopping montage on with Madonna’s “Material Girl” playing in the background. While that song was the apt choice for this moment, another fun choice would’ve been The Go-Go’s “Our Lips Are Sealed”.

Released in 1981, this track epitomizes ’80s exuberance. We’re surprised this song didn’t make an appearance at least once throughout the earlier seasons of this show—the lighter moment, anyhow.

Eddie Munson–Approved Deep Cuts: “Peace Sells” (Megadeth)

One of the most beloved characters from the fourth season of the show, Eddie Munson, represents the ’80s metal-loving crowd. He’s the king of the counterculture, highly misunderstood by the general public at Hawkins High School. His misinterpretation becomes a significant plot point in the show, offering commentary on perception. If one ’80s metal song describes this situation perfectly, it’s Megadeth’s “Peace Sells.”

The band attempts to dismantle the perception of metal fans in “Peace Sells.” What do you mean, I “don’t believe in God?” / I talk to Him every day / What do you mean I “don’t support your system?” / I go to court when I have to, the lyrics read. While it’s a tongue-in-cheek song, there is something of substance here that would’ve aligned well with the sentiment of Stranger Things season four.

The “Last Chance Before Battle” Hype Song: “Kyrie” (Mr. Mister)

If ’80s music does anything right, it’s to hype up the listener. Every season has one musical moment meant to give the characters we’ve come to love a much-needed confidence boost. If you’re about to go into a life-or-death battle, you’ll need all the help you can get. The creators have always managed to pick the perfect song to underscore such a moment, but one that hasn’t made the soundtrack yet and would be an empowering needle drop is Mr. Mister’s “Kyrie.”

This song has slow-building verses with the pulsing synths that Stranger Things is built around. Once the chorus finally arrives, it erupts into a fist-pounding anthem. It’s got the perfect energy for this show and will hopefully make it into the soundtrack before it’s too late.

(Photo by Michael Uhll/Redferns)