3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That 80s Kids Can’t Forget

One-hit wonders will always exist as long as the Billboard charts are around. And some of the most timeless songs of different decades, especially the 1980s, have been one-hit wonders that certainly will never be forgotten. Let’s take a look at just a handful of timeless one-hit wonders from the 1980s that just about every 80s kid on the planet likely remembers.

“Take On Me” by a-ha

Few one-hit wonders from the 1980s are as timeless and well-aged as “Take On Me” by a-ha. The Norwegian synth-pop outfit had a massive hit on their hands when this song dropped in 1984. And it topped the charts almost worldwide. “Take On Me” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, among several other country-specific charts in Europe and beyond.

While a-ha enjoyed countless hits in Europe, particularly in their native Norway, they remain a one-hit wonder in the US. “Take On Me” was their only major hit on the Hot 100, with the follow-up tune “The Sun Always Shines On T.V.” being their last Top 40 hit at No. 20.

“Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant

This is one of my favorite reggae fusion songs. But for some reason, it remains Eddy Grant’s only major solo hit on the US side of the pond. This funk-rock tune dropped in 1983 and remains one of the most memorable reggae tunes of the 1980s. It was a big deal at the time, too. “Electric Avenue” peaked at No. 2 in the US, but Grant never had another Top 20 hit in the US again. However, he continued to score hits across Germany, the UK, and elsewhere in Europe into the late 1980s.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls

When one thinks of the 1980s, one often thinks of this classic new wave entry on our list of timeless one-hit wonders. “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls was released in 1982 and boasts one of the most memorable hooks of any 80s song, and it makes sense why this song was so successful when it was first released. English new wave band A Flock Of Seagulls hit No. 9 on the Hot 100 and did quite well elsewhere. Sadly, the band never saw another Top 20 hit in the US again, and their popularity would wane by 1986, leading to their breakup. A Flock Of Seagulls has since gotten back together, thankfully.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns