3 Nostalgic Pop Bangers From 1971 That Made It to Every Record Player That Year

In the mood for some nostalgic pop music from 1971? So much incredible music came out that year, without a doubt. And the mainstream charts showcased enough good music that year to keep the masses fed for decades more. Let’s look at just three songs from 1971 that definitely made it to your record player that year if you were around to witness them hit the shelves.

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” by Paul and Linda McCartney

I wasn’t alive in 1971. However, this is one song that came out that year that I find myself listening to often. Paul McCartney was at his best when he was getting weird with his music. And I have to say, outside of “Temporary Secretary”, “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” is a great example of that weirdness. This progressive pop tune is quite psychedelic, and it was quite popular among listeners back in the day. This song from Ram topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart just a few weeks after it was released in the US. Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to go listen to it about a dozen times before I get sick of it.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

This song might have been penned by Kris Kristofferson and originally released by Roger Miller, but Janis Joplin turned it into a song all her own. It’s a shame that it had to be released after her death, but what a beautiful song to be known for. Joplin’s legacy lives on through this bluesy country rock song, and few songs represent the sound of the 1970s quite like “Me And Bobby McGee”.

“Family Affair” by Sly And The Family Stone

This psychedelic soul classic topped the pop charts (among many others) back in 1971. It remains the gift that keeps on giving. “Family Affair” by Sly And The Family Stone ended up becoming the funk band’s signature nostalgic pop tune after it dropped in 1971. This song is one of the most nostalgic classics from that very year. Honestly, the whole of There’s A Riot Goin’ On got plenty of spins on the ol’ record player that year. But “Family Affair” is definitely the highlight of the record. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

