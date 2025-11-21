Vince Gill Joked About What Distinguishes Him From Other CMA Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients (And It Isn’t His Music)

On November 19, 2025, Vince Gill joined an esteemed list of country music stars who have won the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Other notable recipients include Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn, among others. And based on the CMA’s definition for the award, it’s clear that Gill is well-deserving.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Lifetime Achievement Award is “for an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music,” the CMA states on its website. “The award recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence and stature.”

Gill’s career takes this accomplishment one step further, given his now-extensive history as a rock ‘n’ roller with The Eagles, which he joined in 2017 after the death of guitarist Glenn Frey. Dubbed the “Nicest Guy in Nashville,” Gill has proven time and time again that he is not only an incredibly talented vocalist and instrumentalist. But he’s also a great hang and a pleasure to work with, which can be a difficult combination to find in the ego-driven world of music business.

During his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award, Gill made another hilarious observation about what sets him apart from other recipients of this prestigious award.

Vince Gill on What Sets Him Apart From Other CMA Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients

Ever the humble jokester, Vince Gill began his acceptance speech for the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by recognizing the incredible musicians who came before him. “That list of people is astounding,” Gill said to the crowd. “I’m pretty sure I’m the only one that’s ever won this award that’s never smoked any weed.” A hilarious callback to Nelson’s famous relationship with marijuana, Gill’s half-joke left us wondering: does that mean…Dolly Parton has smoked doobies before?!

While we think the closest Parton has come to toking marijuana is acting like she was smoking Maui Wowie in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, Gill’s comments proved that even when he’s being lauded with praise, he’s capable of bringing things back down to earth and reminding us that he’s just a regular goofball (who also happens to be wildly talented).

Continuing to speak about Nelson, Gill said, “I adore him, but [what] I admire most about him is his willingness to include his family. He calls his band family. Man, that’s a great way to live.”

Gill’s no stranger to combining family and music, having performed with his wife, Amy Grant, several times, including before they were officially an item. Gill’s acceptance speech for the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award was a testament to how interconnected his values are with Nelson’s, even if those values don’t necessarily include blazing up.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images