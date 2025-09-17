3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1965 That Will Never Get Old

It’s hard to pin down what the greatest year for rock music would be. There are too many years that seemed to be lightning rods for era-defining songs. 1965 is one of those years. Halfway through perhaps the most integral decade for rock, bands were giving it their all, diving headfirst into the now-established landscape of the genre. The three tracks below helped to further cement rock’s claim on pop culture. Revisit these rock songs, released in 1965, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ticket to Ride” (The Beatles)

The Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride” exemplifies their early career charm. While they would later become adept experimentalists, there is nothing fussy about this 1965 rock release. The pop-forward melody is simple, but effective, and the chorus is nothing if not digestible. The only thing that is compounded about this song is the meaning behind the lyrics.

Fans have many theories as to what “Ticket to Ride” means. While there is the obvious connotation of a girl following the band around on tour, there is another meaning that is far raunchier. According to Don Short, who joined the group on the road around the time of this song’s release, Lennon reportedly said that “Ticket to Ride” referred to the clean bill of health given to the girls who worked the streets in Hamburg. Short retold Lennon’s story, but made sure to provide the caveat that he could’ve been joking—a common confusion with Lennon and his trademark wit.

“My Generation” (The Who)

The Who helped to define the ’60s with “My Generation.” Countless rock bands have written songs that have attempted to rally the youth of their time. Few songs have done so better (and more enduringly) than this Who hit.

The lyrics to “My Generation” have been used for decades to help let loose some frustration. Though The Who had one context for this rock song, it has evolved over the years, becoming a calling card for each generation since 1965. For evidence, one only needs to look at the countless covers that have been released over the years. Everyone from Iron Maiden to Hilary Duff has put their spin on this classic.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (The Rolling Stones)

Though the Beatles ruled the early-to-mid ’60s, we can’t count out the contributions of The Rolling Stones. Their edgier sound shaped the rock landscape, adding another layer to the genre at this time. Though “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” wasn’t their only hit in the ’60s, it became an indispensable part of their rise to the top.

Some bands end up hating the hit that made their name. They have to play it so much that it becomes a nagging annoyance in their set. Mick Jagger, however, has kept a good attitude about “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“People get very blasé about their big hit,” Jagger once said. “It was the song that really made The Rolling Stones, changed us from just another band into a huge, monster band. It’s a signature tune, really, rather than a great, classic painting, ’cause it’s only like one thing – a kind of signature that everyone knows. It has a very catchy title. It has a very catchy guitar riff. It has a great guitar sound, which was original at that time. And it captures a spirit of the times, which is very important in those kinds of songs.”

(Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)