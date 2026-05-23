3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1985 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

By 1985, the music scene was fully embracing what would later be considered one of the greatest decades of all time in rock music. Among the many songs out in 1985 are these three nostalgic rock songs, which are all so good that I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

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“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

“Born In The U.S.A.” remains one of the biggest hits of Bruce Springsteen’s career. Written by Springsteen, “Born In The U.S.A.” is the title track of Springsteen’s seventh studio album.

Some may have thought of “Born In The U.S.A.” as a patriotic anthem. But the song is actually about the plight of Vietnam veterans, especially after returning home to America. It begins with, “Born down in a dead man’s town / The first kick I took was when I hit the ground / You end up like a dog that’s been beat too much / ’Til you spend half your life just covering up / Born in the U.S.A / I was born in the U.S.A / I was born in the U.S.A / Born in the U.S.A.”

Perhaps ironically, “Born In The U.S.A.” became a global hit for Springsteen.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is Simple Minds’ only No. 1 single in the United States. Although they had other hit singles, the success of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is likely due to the fact that it appears on the soundtrack for the blockbuster film The Breakfast Club.

Written by Keith Forsey and Steve Schiff, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” says, “Love’s strange so real in the dark / Think of the tender things that we were working on / Slow change may pull us apart / When the light gets into your heart, baby / Don’t you forget about me / Don’t don’t don’t don’t / Don’t you forget about me.”

Simple Minds almost passed on recording “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”, since they typically only recorded songs that they wrote.

“What About Love” by Heart

The angst is tangible in Heart’s “What About Love”. On their eponymous eighth studio album, “What About Love” is written by Brian Allen, Sheron Alton, and Jim Vallance.

A song of pleading, “What About Love” says, “What about love / Don’t you want someone to care about you / What about love / Don’t let it slip away / What about love / I only want to share it with you / You might need it someday.”

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