3 Rock Songs From the 1980s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

People are infatuated with people. We can’t help it. We stare, we imagine, we fantasize, we love, and we argue. In the end, we are social creatures. And we watch others closely because, in the end, that’s a way we can learn more about ourselves. Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock tracks from back in the day that are obsessed with the human race. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s you didn’t know were written about real people.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pride (In the Name of Love)” by U2 from ‘The Unforgettable Fire’ (1984)

It’s important to have heroes—people you look up to. And sometimes artists like to write songs about those heroes as odes or tributes. That’s just what U2 lead vocalist Bono did on this tune from the band’s 1984 LP, The Unforgettable Fire. Indeed, this 1980s rock track is about civil rights activist and American hero Martin Luther King Jr. Leave it to Bono to sing boldly about one of the country’s most important figures. Maybe someone is writing a song about the Irish rocker right now to continue the trend!

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

While his Guns N’ Roses bandmates were composing the music for this song in the room below, lead vocalist Axl Rose could hear the chords and rhythms come together, and he was inspired to pen some lyrics. But what would he write about? Well, Rose landed on his love interest—his then-girlfriend Erin Everly (daughter of Don Everly of The Everly Brothers). The result is one of the sweetest songs from a band known for being over-the-top bold. Fun fact: Erin is in the music video for the track, along with other band girlfriends.

“Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks from ‘Bella Donna’ (1981)

While so many famous songs are inspired by those delightful amorous feelings we can have for others, this track from Stevie Nicks was brought about by tragedy. Indeed, Nicks has said that she was moved to compose this tune after the tragic deaths of her uncle Jonathan (from cancer) and friend John Lennon (who was murdered) during the same December week in 1980. Art is a way to process the heaviest of emotions—and Nicks proved that again here with this propellant tune.

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