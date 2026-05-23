3 Vocal-Driven Songs That Shaped the Sound of the 1980s (And I Bet You’ve Forgotten Them)

Vocal-driven songs weren’t rare by any stretch in the 1980s, but a lot of musicians were focused on experiments with new music technology like synthesizers. Some artists, though, offered up some seriously iconic vocal tracks in their hit songs, and those songs went on to influence the sound of the rest of the decade. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ashes To Ashes” by David Bowie from ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’ (1980)

Quite a few David Bowie classics from the 1980s could have made it to this list. But there’s something so special about the vocal aesthetics Bowie used in this song, specifically, that I just had to include it on this list. “Ashes To Ashes” also helped further define art-pop in the 80s, and Bowie’s theatrical vocal delivery, coupled with experimental elements, would become standard elements in new wave for the rest of the decade, perhaps even extending into post-punk.

“Ashes To Ashes” was a smash hit in the UK in 1980, where it peaked at No. 1. The song just barely missed the Billboard Hot 100 in the States.

“Once In A Lifetime” by Talking Heads from ‘Remain In Light’ (1981)

Talking Heads weren’t the first band to inject a touch of spoken word into their music. But the way they did it, along with David Byrne’s almost nervous speech-giving delivery, would set a trend for the rest of the decade. New wave really wouldn’t have become what it became without Talking Heads’ massive influence via the album Remain In Light.

Despite being an American band, Talking Heads just barely missed the Hot 100 stateside with “Once In A Lifetime”. Though, it was a hit in the UK, where it peaked at No. 14.

“Take On Me” by a-ha from ‘Hunting High And Low’ (1985)

It’s probably the greatest one-hit wonder of the 1980s, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving with that insanely catchy chorus. But Norwegian outfit a-ha really did do something different with the vocals on this legendary song. Morten Harket jumps from low to high with ease, and his delivery of high notes would become popular in pop and rock for years after “Take On Me” dropped in 1984.

This entry on our list of vocal-driven songs from the 1980s was a smash hit across the board. It peaked at No. 1 in the US, Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, the European Hot 100, and many other charts.

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