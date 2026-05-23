4 Love Ballads From the 90s That Are Actually Hard To Sing

Take it from me, these 90s love ballads are no joke. We’ll just leave the singing of these to the professionals.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

“You’re Still The One” has been covered by countless artists. However, it’s one of those tracks that still manages to take you by surprise when you choose it for karaoke. As she floats from one note to the next, Shania Twain sings to her then-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange. According to the country popstar, people didn’t really believe in their relationship back then. That’s kind of what inspired the song.

“They say, well, he married a young, good-looking girl, and she married a successful producer,” Twain told Billboard of their relationship. “So people thought it was based on that and certainly couldn’t last.”

“All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo

Written by Joel “JoJo” Hailey and Rory Bennett, “All My Life” has to be one of the most tender R&B love songs. Apparently, though, Hailey wrote it with his daughter, Kayla, in mind, who was just 7 years old at the time.

This song is deceptively hard. Especially if you don’t sing much in your lower range, “All My Life” can definitely be a challenge.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Ah, yes, a classic love ballad. There’s a reason why Whitney Houston is known for this song. Singing “I Will Always Love You” is not something just any singer can take on.

“Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

At first listen, this song doesn’t sound like it would be that difficult to sing, but as should be noted with any Celine Dion track, just hitting the notes of “Because You Loved Me” is bound to be a sure challenge. In this song, Dion sings a powerful refrain about what sounds like unconditional love.

“You were my strength when I was weak / You were my voice when I couldn’t speak / You were my eyes when I couldn’t see / You saw the best there was in me / Lifted me up when I couldn’t reach / You gave me faith ’cause you believed.”

Even though the melody at the beginning of this chorus is pretty solid. However, it’s when we get to the lines that showcase the higher reaches of Dion’s range that we choose to know our limits.

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