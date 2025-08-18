Founding KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Says He Turned Down an Invite to 2025 KISS Kruise, Reveals How He Feels About a Possible Reunion

This November, KISS will host the 12th edition of its KISS Kruise event, which for the first time will be held at a hotel instead of on an ocean liner. As previously reported, KISS Kruise XII: Land-Locked in Vegas will take place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The band has announced that the gathering will feature two special unmasked reunion concerts, an electric show and an acoustic performance. Unfortunately, fans hoping original guitarist Ace Frehley might take part in the concerts or any other KISS Kruise event this year will be disappointed. In a new interview with Guitar World, Frehley revealed that he was invited, but decided not to attend.

“They asked me and I declined,” the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer told Guitar World. “There’s no way I’m gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is.”

Why Frehley Turned Down the KISS Kruise Invite

Frehley, who has participated in previous KISS Kruises, explained that there were “multiple reasons” why he turned down the invitation.

Among those reasons were negative comments fellow KISS co-founder Paul Stanley made about Ace and original KISS drummer Peter Criss in the months leading up to the finale of the band’s End of the Road farewell tour in 2023.

As Frehley recalled, “About nine months before KISS was going to play Madison Square Garden [for its final shows], both Paul and [bassist] Gene [Simmons] were saying, ‘We’re going to bring everybody out on stage,’”

He continued, “And then, a few months before the concert, they both changed their tune and said, ‘Ace and Peter aren’t going to do it.’ In fact, Paul went on to say, ‘If Ace and Peter got on stage with us, the band could be called Piss.’ So, I kind of got into an argument with him.”

Frehley Still Doesn’t Rule Eventually Reuniting with KISS

In spite of his conflicts with his former bandmates, Frehley said he’s open to possibly reuniting with KISS some day.

“I’m the kind of guy that never says never,” Ace told Guitar World. “I don’t hate Paul or Gene, you know? We’re rock and roll brothers, and Peter, too. So, anything can happen.”

About Frehley’s Upcoming Plans

Frehley currently has eight confirmed upcoming U.S. solo shows lined up in 2025. They span from an August 30 performance at the Great Allentown Fair in Allentown, Pennsylvania, through a November 1 concert in Tiffin, Ohio. You can check out a full list of tour dates at AceFrehley.com.

Ace’s most recent solo album, 10,000 Volts, was released in 2024.

Meanwhile, it recently was announced that Frehley and KISS’ other original members will be among those saluted at the 2025 edition of the Kennedy Center Honors. The ceremony, which will feature special tribute performances and presentations, will be held December 7 in Washington, D.C.

More About KISS Kruise XII

KISS Kruise XII: Land-Locked in Vegas originally was announced under the name KISS Army Storms Vegas before being rebranded recently. The reunion performances are confirmed to feature Stanley, Simmons, and longtime KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick also will make a guest appearance.

Other acts performing during KISS Kruise XII include ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Quiet Riot, founding Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Warren DeMartini, Thayer’s pre-KISS band Black ’N Blue, and two KISS tribute acts—KISS Nation and Mr. Speed.

The fan extravaganza also will feature appearances by longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee, famed producer Bob Ezrin, lauded rock photographer Lynn Goldsmith, and KISS Army co-founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.

For more information, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

