3 Nostalgic Songs That Anyone Who Was in Love in the 1960s Will Remember

The 1960s didn’t play around when it came to love songs, and many odes to falling in love (or losing love) have become nostalgic classics that are still loved today. If you were young and in love in the 1960s, the following nostalgic songs will probably bring up some (hopefully) pleasant memories. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“At Last” by Etta James

Etta James had a voice unlike any other. And one of her signature hits of the early 1960s was “At Last”. A standout tune from the album of the same name, this R&B classic has become a go-to song to use in film media. You can just feel the tension between two nameless characters as they lay eyes on each other for the first time, immediately smitten by one another. “At Last” is all about finding the love of one’s life after far too many lonely days.

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees

It’s safe to say that 90s kids remember this song best from Smash Mouth’s version for Shrek. However, 60s kids got to enjoy the OG tune way back in 1966. The Monkees scored a No. 1 hit with “I’m A Believer” across the board when it first dropped. It remains one of the most memorable pop-rock tunes of the latter half of the 1960s. Few love songs manage to be as upbeat and fun, rather than cheesy and moody, as this gem from The Monkees.

Fun fact: Neil Diamond actually penned this tune and would go on to record his own version in 1967.

“Something” by The Beatles

What would a list of nostalgic love songs from the 1960s be without at least one Beatles tune? I went with “Something”, but there are probably dozens more from the Fab Four that could have made it to this list.

“Something” is a gorgeous George Harrison-penned tune on its own, but that famed music video also contributed to its notoriety. It features The Beatles’ then-wives (Yoko Ono, Pattie Boyd, Linda McCartney, and Maureen Starkey Tigrett), though the whole of the song is believed to be a love song for Boyd, George Harrison’s first wife. Personally, I think Harrison’s guitar solo on this track is one of his absolute best.

