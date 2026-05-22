Eric Church Has One Major Demand for the Super Bowl Coming to Nashville

Between now and 2030, Americans will embrace another presidential election and cheer on Team USA during the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. But none of that matters for fans in Nashville. Recently, the NFL announced that the heart of country music would host Super Bowl LXIV. Given the rich history surrounding the city and country music, Eric Church not only helped the city entice the NFL but had one major demand for the Super Bowl.

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Marking the first time Nashville will host the Super Bowl, fans have already speculated as to who the NFL will get to perform the halftime show. Some names being tossed around by fans included Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, George Strait, and even Jelly Roll. Others supported a country halftime show featuring all women like Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, Ella Langley, and Dolly Parton. And for a select few – they wanted a “bro country” theme with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett.

The “Chief” will be “advocating for country music” as a whole when Super Bowl LXIV comes to Nashville in 2030!



Eric Church, a member of the bid committee, talked to FOX17’s Johnny Maffei after the big announcement at Nissan Stadium



Who do you want to see perform? Do you think… pic.twitter.com/2kaYTGkO74 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 21, 2026

But no matter what the fans had to say, Church only wanted one thing – “The main thing is, when you come to Music City and you come to Nashville, I’m advocating not for myself, but I’m advocating for country music to have its part in that Super Bowl halftime. So I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that’s involved.”

[RELATED: Here’s How Eric Church and Tim McGraw Quietly Helped Bring the Super Bowl to Nashville]

Eric Church Could Be Part Of The “Biggest Event Ever” In Nashville

As 2030 gets closer, country singers will be advocating to add their name to the lineup that is sure to be historic. Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, wasn’t taking the announcement lightly.

Knowing how much work would go into the single event, Ivey promised, “It will be the biggest event ever. We’ve never hosted anything of this magnitude.” The city was already preparing as the Tennessee Titans will enter their new stadium in 2027.

Promoting the newest technology and a fan experience unlike any other, the Nissan Stadium website insisted, “You can say goodbye to the ‘nosebleed seats’ — they don’t exist here. This stadium offers the closest viewing experience of any NFL stadium with seats that are 38% closer to the field than the current Nissan Stadium.”

Hoping that his team gets a ticket to the 2030 Super Bowl, the CEO of the Titans, Burke Nihill, knew that no matter what – “I think people coming to the Super Bowl are going to experience something really remarkable in the stadium, in terms of that Southern hospitality and the character and charm.”

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)