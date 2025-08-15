3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1972

The year 1972 helped kick off a glorious decade of music, particularly in terms of pop rock, folk rock, and soft rock. If you were a kid during that particular year, the following nostalgic songs from 1972 might just ring a bell. At best, they’ll transport you to a world of memories from a much simpler (and, arguably, cooler) era. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“You Wear It Well” by Rod Stewart

How about a little Rod Stewart? By 1972, Stewart’s solo success was quite impressive. And one of his most long-enduring hits has to be his hit of that year, “You Wear It Well”.

“You Wear It Well” by Rod Stewart was released in August of 1972 and is a real folk rock gem. A bit of a re-arrangement of Stewart’s previous hit “Maggie May”, “You Wear It Well” ended up being a standout single from his record Never A Dull Moment. The song was beloved across the globe, hitting No. 1 in the UK and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the States.

“Spaceman” by Harry Nilsson

Harry Nilsson was a pretty incredible 70s era songwriter, best exemplified by songs like “Spaceman”. This 1972 pop-rock tune is one of his most timeless classics, and it’s pretty obvious why people like John Lennon and Paul McCartney of The Beatles were such big fans of his. His contemporaries loved him as much as his non-famous fans.

Released in September of 1972, “Spaceman” quickly became one of Nilsson’s most beloved songs from Son Of Schmilsson. It hit No. 12 in Canada and No. 23 in the US. Fun fact: You might recognize this song from its use in the HBO series Avenue. 5.

“Go All The Way” by The Raspberries

If you’re a sucker for harmonies, you probably remember this hard rock power pop tune from 1972, which I think is one of the most nostalgic songs from that very year. The Raspberries’ “Go All The Way” has some of the best harmonies of the era. Their unique sound, while still very much in tune with the British Invasion, was a then-modernized version of the genre with a special flair that makes them instantly recognizable.

“Go All The Way” was a massive hit in July 1972, hitting No. 5 on the Hot 100 and the Top 10 on other US charts and in Canada.

