3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1979

Were you a kid in 1979? The late 1970s produced some pretty memorable songs across genres like rock, country, pop, and soul. If you’re in the mood for a throwback, the following nostalgic songs from 1979 are some of the most memorable tunes to come out that year. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Take My Breath Away” by Rex Smith

This one might be a little bit of a deep cut. However, if you were the kind of kind who ate up bubblegum pop like it was candy, you definitely remember “You Take My Breath Away” by Rex Smith. Released in April 1979, this sweet little ballad made it to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. It also did quite well in Australia and Canada, as well as New Zealand. You might remember this tune as the theme song of the TV film of the same name, which famously starred Rex Smith and actress Denise Miller.

“Dance The Night Away” by Van Halen

This wouldn’t be a list of nostalgic songs from 1979 without mentioning at least one Van Halen song. There were a few tunes from Van Halen II that could have made it to this list. I decided to go with the pop metal classic, “Dance The Night Away”. This jam was written while the band was in recording sessions for the album, and it went on to be a major hit that peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 chart. You just can’t beat that powerful melody and those electric guitar riffs.

“Sail On” by The Commodores

How about some pop-leaning country music? “Sail On” by The Commodores is one of the most nostalgic songs to come out of 1979. And you definitely heard it at least once, especially if you listened to quite a bit of pop radio. Written by Lionel Richie, this single ended up being a hefty Top 10 hit in the UK and US. It peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, and also hit the Top 10 across a number of European countries. Richie’s vocals are pristine, and the melody of this country-tinged pop tune is certainly addictive. A fine ballad, I’d have to say.

