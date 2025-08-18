David Lee Roth Opens Up About Encounter With Eddie Van Halen’s Spirit

Although Eddie Van Halen passed away back in October 2020 from a stroke, the famed musician remained hard at work according to Sammy Hagar. Just a few months ago, Hagar released his newest song with “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” Gaining over one million views, the song received positive reviews from fans. But for Hagar, it was more than a song as he suggested Van Halen visited him in a dream to help him write it. While a shocking statement, David Lee Roth recently explained how he was also visited by Van Halen.

Videos by American Songwriter

The original statement from Hagar happened back in 2022 when the singer spoke with UCR about his wild dream. Missing his late friend, Hagar insisted, “I remembered it. I got up in the morning and I wrote the song. I used the f**kin’ lick that he showed me in the song.”

Having Van Halen visit in a dream sounded wild enough, but getting help on a song from his spirit seemed magical. Well, when taking the stage in Hampton Beach, Roth told the crowd he had also been visited by Van Halen. But first, he set the story up by shining the light on Hagar. “One of my esteemed colleagues, he’s a contemporary, he’s got a great voice, he’s got a great catalog. You all know Sammy Hagar, right? He’s got a great voice. And Sammy, aloud, he described to the media about six weeks ago that the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited him and graced him with a song that he memorized and then went home and recorded.”

[RELATED: Metal Madman Memorials: Watch The Who, Rod Stewart, and David Lee Roth Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne]

David Lee Roth Wants Eddie Van Halen To Save Him A Seat In “Hell”

Knowing that Van Halen was supposedly meeting his former bandmates in their dreams, Roth waited. And apparently, it wasn’t long before the famed musician showed up. “I don’t know what the odds are, but last night the ghost of Eddie Van Halen visited me at the f**king hotel room. I was watching the weather report and he came in and he was laughing. His f**king ghost was laughing.”

Although a laughing spirit might shock some, Van Halen brought a joke for Roth. “I said, ‘What did you do now?’ He said, ‘Dave, Dave…Dave, you know that song I gave Hagar?’ I said, ‘What now?’ He said, ‘It’s actually [Iron Butterfly’s 1968 hit] ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ backwards. Don’t f**king tell him.’”

With both Roth and Van Halen sharing a laugh, the singer claimed they continued their time together by sharing a cigarette. And at the end of their meeting, Roth recounted their final words. “I hugged my brother Ed, and I said, ‘Man, do I f**king miss you.’ And he said, ‘I miss you too, Dave.’ He said, ‘But you know what? You should still go to hell.’ And I said, ‘Save me a seat.’”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)