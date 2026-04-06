3 Now-Legendary Country Hits That Almost Went to a Totally Different Singer

Some of the biggest country hits of the last handful of decades were actually originally supposed to go to totally different singers. I’m sure those country crooners would have done well with the songs in question. But it’s hard to think of anyone else turning these iconic country tunes into hits. Let’s take a look!

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“Take Me Home, Country Roads” Almost Went to Johnny Cash

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than John Denver singing this legendary ode to the great North American natural landscape. Though, I have to admit, I think Johnny Cash would have done a stellar job. Co-written by Denver, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was also written by Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert. They wanted to sell the song to Johnny Cash. However, Denver decided it had to be his, and plans to sell it to Cash were scrapped. The song became Denver’s most legendary and well-known song, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1971.

“Where The Wild Things Are” Almost Went to Eric Church

How about a newer entry on this list of country hits that almost had a totally different singer? Luke Combs’ hugely successful 2023 country single “Where The Wild Things Are” was a hefty hit off of Gettin’ Old. The song peaked at No. 4 on the US country charts and was a crossover hit at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And, shockingly, Combs admitted in an interview that the song was originally meant to go to Eric Church. However, Church eventually decided not to record it. The song, written by Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull, had been “floating around” for a few years before it almost went to Church.

“The House That Built Me” Almost Went to Blake Shelton

Believe it or not, this country classic from 2010 was originally set to be recorded by Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert’s then-husband. However, once she heard it for herself, she was determined to record it on her album Revolution. Snatching “The House That Built Me” was a smart choice, as it ended up being Lambert’s fastest No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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