3 of Dolores O’Riordan’s Most Genius (And Underrated) Songwriting Efforts

We’ve all heard The Cranberries’ biggest hits, from “Linger” to “Zombie”. But what about the Irish rock band’s more underrated hits? Or Dolores O’Riordan’s solo ventures? The late great Dolores O’Riordan was an incredible songwriter, one who I think is still sorely underrated today. Let’s take a look at some of her finest works with the beloved 90s alt-rock band and on her own, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ode To My Family”

Back in 1994, some fans thought that “Ode To My Family” was a bit of an odd choice for a single release. However, I’m glad The Cranberries opted to debut this song as a single, considering how beautiful and intimate a song it is. This one’s not quite a deep cut, but it’s quite an underrated song that deserves more love, in my opinion. Dolores O’Riordan is at her most vulnerable on this song about childhood, and her way of injecting poetry into poignant lyrics was on another level.

“Dreams”

I personally love this Cranberries song, though I rarely ever hear it on classic rock radio over songs like “Zombie”. “Dreams” showcases Dolores O’Riordan’s talent in front and center with this early-career love song for the ages. The whole of the song is magic, from those danceable guitar riffs to O’Riordan’s ethereal vocal track. It’s an optimistic little tune, something that often found its way into The Cranberries’ music despite their often dark or serious subject matter. Nobody could write and sing about longing quite like Dolores O’Riordan could.

“Ordinary Day”

This song doesn’t come from The Cranberries. Rather, “Ordinary Day” is a standout single from Dolores O’Riordan’s solo album from 2007, Are You Listening?

This particular song seems to be about O’Riordan’s experience in giving birth to her children, and she explained that it was a little bit on the existential side. Specifically, she noted in a Hot Press interview that she struggled to allow her children to “figure it out for themselves,” and saw much of herself as a child in her own children. O’Riordan’s songwriting talents aged with her, and “Ordinary Day” boasts a level of maturity and wisdom that one would expect from a talented songwriter like her. Honestly, I think the whole of Are You Listening? is pretty underrated.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns