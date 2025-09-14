I’m Still Shocked That No One Remembers These 3 Hit Rock Songs From 1970

Need some killer rock songs from the year 1970? These turn-of-the-decade hits were all the rage back in the day, and yet, so few people know of them today.

Videos by American Songwriter

While I can’t read anyone’s mind, I feel like the following three songs have been more or less forgotten by mainstream audiences. Maybe you’ll recognize a song or two from this list and prove me wrong!

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” by The Velvet Underground

This Velvet Underground track does not get as much love as it deserves. A standout released from the band’s famed album Loaded, “Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” closes out the record with a bang, and it’s a fine little rock tune with a proto-punk edge to it. Fun fact: Drummer Billy Yule plays percussion on this song, along with “Lonesome Cowboy Bill”.

“Look What They’ve Done To My Song Ma” by The New Seekers

How about a little bit of underrated pop rock? “Look What They’ve Done To My Song Ma” by The New Seekers was quite a hit among rock songs in the year 1970. This song is a cover (or a reimagining) of a folk tune by Melanie Safka titled “What Have They Done To My Song Ma”.

The New Seekers’ version definitely leans more toward pop than rock. However, it’s a hit worth mentioning that made it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 upon its release. In fact, “Look What They’ve Done To My Song Ma” would be the band’s first major hit across the board. It was the song that led to a successful career that lasted well into the late 1970s. Though, I have to say, I’m a fan of the original song. You can’t beat Melanie Safka’s pipes!

“Somebody’s Been Sleeping” by 100 Proof (Aged In Soul)

This soul-meets-rock tune from 1970 is a classic, and I’m surprised that so few people recognize it today. “Somebody’s Been Sleeping” by 100 Proof (Aged In Soul) is one of the finest rock songs to come out of 1970. And it’s not surprising at all that this song became a No. 8 hit in 1970 on the US pop charts. Sadly, 100 Proof (Aged In Soul) would be considered a one-hit wonder today, as none of their follow-up singles saw as much success. This funk-soul group called it quits in 1973.

Photo via YouTube / The Ed Sullivan Show