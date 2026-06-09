3 Iconic but Underrated Bruce Springsteen Songs From 1984 That Aren’t “Born In The U.S.A.”

Just about everyone who was alive in the year 1984 has listened to the album Born In The U.S.A. It’s an American classic, one of Bruce Springsteen’s finest songs, and a heartland rock masterpiece for the ages. Though, most people only seem to remember the album’s title track. That’s a shame, because there are some deep cuts on this very album that deserve way more love. Let’s take a look at a few of them, shall we?

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“Downbound Train”

Much of Born In The U.S.A. was packed with danceable, high-energy songs, including those with darker subject matter. “Downbound Train”, though, slowed down into a ballad with just as much heartbreak and bleakness as the deeper meaning of “Born In The U.S.A.”

“Downbound Train” wasn’t released as a single, but it could have easily been. This heartland rock classic leans more toward country music, and it’s a fine piece of work that could stand to get more live. Thankfully, despite not being a single, “Downbound Train” has historically gotten a lot of love on AOR radio over the years.

“Darlington County”

I don’t think Springsteen gets enough credit for how funny he could be in some of his songs. “Darlington County” is one such song that is loaded with just as much humor as it is with The E Street Band’s relentless upbeat energy. Thankfully, Springsteen whips this song out often during his live tours, and it’s honestly the perfect concert song.

A non-single from Born In The U.S.A., “Darlington County” is still a fan favorite today.

“Bobby Jean”

This 1984 heartbreaker is believed to have been written by Bruce Springsteen about the departure of E Street Band’s famed member Steven Van Zandt. I’m inclined to think the same. This is such a moving song about friendship, and I’m surprised it wasn’t released as a single off of Born In The U.S.A.

Even though “Bobby Jean” didn’t get the single treatment, it did manage to chart. It reached No. 36 on the Mainstream Rock tracks chart in the US. It was also one of the last songs from Born In The U.S.A. that Springsteen recorded.

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