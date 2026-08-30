3 of the Best 70s Bands That Hardly Anybody Remembers Anymore

The music in the 1970s will likely always evoke feelings of nostalgia. The entire decade had not only amazing solo artists but also numerous incredible bands. It’s these bands that are responsible for some of the best music in the decade. These are three of the best 70s bands that produced some amazing songs, even though they are sadly mostly forgotten by now.

KC And The Sunshine Band

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KC And The Sunshine Band’s debut album, Do It Good, came out in 1974. Still, it wasn’t until their eponymous sophomore record that they had a hit with “Get Down Tonight”. The song, their first song to reach the top of the charts, is the only single released from the record.

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KC and the Sunshine Band had several more hits, including “That’s the Way (I Like It)” in 1975 and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” out one year later. Altogether, KC And The Sunshine Band had nine Top 20 singles on either Billboard’s Hot 100 or R&B chart. Their final No. 1 hit came in 1979, with “Please Don’t Go”.

Kansas

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Kansas didn’t emerge until 1974, with their first eponymous debut album. Neither that record nor the two that followed resulted in any hit singles by the group. But on Leftoverture, Kansas’s fourth studio album, the band finally had a hit, with “Carry On Wayward Son”.

On their following Point Of No Return record, Kansas released “Dust In The Wind”, the biggest single of their career. Their other hits include “Play The Game Tonight”, “Fight Fire With Fire”, and “All I Wanted”, all out in the 1980s.

Perhaps it’s because Kansas didn’t dominate the charts like some other bands that they aren’t remembered as much as their music deserves.

Electric Light Orchestra

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Electric Light Orchestra released eight albums between 1971 and 1979. They also had 13 Top 40 singles within the decade, although admittedly their popularity was greater in their native UK.

They may not have had a No. 1 hit, but Electric Light Orchestra had numerous Top 10 hits that should have made them more popular. Their successful singles include “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head”, “Evil Woman”, “Telephone Line”, and more.

Interestingly, “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” is Electric Light Orchestra’s first big hit. The song was inspired by Lynne’s father, who had criticized the band for not having adequate melodies in their songs.

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