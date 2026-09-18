4 Songs 70s High Schoolers Knew Every Word To

Musically, the 70s was a very diverse time. There are certain songs from this period that just stand out as being huge, as opposed to others. Here are some songs I imagine 70s teenagers would’ve loved, and still probably remember today.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

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If I were a teen girl in the 70s, this would definitely be my go-to. “You’re So Vain” is the quintessential ex-boyfriend call-out anthem, even almost fifty years after it first came out. Carly Simon wrote this one about more than one man, so it’s not entirely clear who all the lines are about. However, she confirmed that actor Warren Beatty helped inspire the second verse.

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You had me several years ago

When I was still quite naive

Well, you said that we made such a pretty pair

And that you would never leave

But you gave away the things you loved

And one of them was me.

“September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire

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The late 70s ushered in an era of disco music, which I can only imagine would have been beyond fun to listen to on the dance floor. “September” was one of the era’s most popular songs and has since given the ninth month of the year increased popularity.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

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Even though there’s not that many words to memorize in “Dream On”, I’m fairly certain that this song made an impact back in its day. Even I know the words, and I didn’t go to high school in 1976. Technically, “Dream On” first came out in 1973, but it wasn’t until its re-release about three years later that it became a power anthem staple. Fun fact, Steven Tyler actually wrote it when he was only about seventeen or eighteen, so I have no doubt that its message would’ve related to teenagers of this era as well.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

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The 70s were the decade Fleetwood Mac took over mainstream music and made every teenage girl under the sun interested in the witchy aesthetic. “Rhiannon” was one of the band’s early hits with Stevie Nicks, and it not only captivated audiences but also showcased Nicks’ ability to perform live and make a stage her own. For me, this one would’ve been on repeat.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns