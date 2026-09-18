3 Hard Rock Songs That Are Surprisingly Emotionally Touching

These three hard rock songs from major players in the genre are shockingly tender. When we think of these bands, we certainly don’t think of soft sentiment. Nevertheless, they proved they had talent far beyond amping up a crowd with these somber songs.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Dear God” — Avenged Sevenfold

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“A lonely road, crossed another cold state line / Miles away from those I love, purpose hard to find / While I recall all the words you spoke to me / Can’t help but wish that I was there,” the lyrics to Avenged Sevenfold’s “Dear God” read. Despite being a band more known for belting their way through a rough rock track, this song takes things down a notch.

There are some near-country influences in this track while keeping Avenged Sevenfold’s signature sound. The band misses a loved one while out on the road in this song. It keeps things as tender as a hard rock band can manage.

“Black” — Pearl Jam

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This Pearl Jam song is one of their most touching. “Sheets of empty canvas, untouched sheets of clay / Were laid spread out before me, as her body once did / All five horizons revolved around her soul, as the Earth to the Sun / Now the air I tasted and breathed has taken a turn,” the lyrics read.

Relaying the end of a relationship, this track is as tender as a pop breakup song, even with an alt-rock edge. “Now my bitter hands cradle broken glass / Of what was everything / All the pictures have all been washed in black / Tattooed everything,” the lyrics continue. The pain is very real in this song. And instead of getting angry like many hard rockers do at heartbreak, Pearl Jam revels in the melancholy.

“Snuff” — Slipknot

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If you only know Slipknot on a surface level, “Snuff” will likely come as a shock to you. It’s definitely amped up like most of Slipknot’s music, but the lyrics relay a deep heartbreak. “So, if you love me, let me go / And run away before I know / My heart is just too dark to care / I can’t destroy what isn’t there,” the lyrics read.

Seldom do hard rockers get as personal and downtrodden as Slipknot did here. “Deliver me into my fate / If I’m alone I cannot hate / I don’t deserve to have you,” the lyrics continue, spiraling further and further down a dark path.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Wire Image)