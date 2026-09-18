3 Rock Songs From the 1950s With Life-Giving Harmonica Solos

From a child’s toy to a standout instrument, the harmonica can be so many things. The small object can be played on its own i, or it can complement a track the way a lead guitar might accentuate a tune.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three examples of harmonica prowess from back in the day that we find, well, rather mind-blowing. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1950s with life-giving harmonica solos.

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“I’m A Man” by Bo Diddley (Single, 1955)

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This song may just feature the most memorable harmonica riff of all time. Bo Diddley’s iconic blues lick is underscored and seemingly electrified by the harmonica below, played by Lester Davenport. The instrument demonstrates strength and attitude. And it does it so well! The track has subsisted throughout the decades. Even now, more than 70 years after it was released, music fans throw it on to get down to boogie. That’s the power of the blues, and that’s the power of harmonica.

“Juke” by Little Walter & His Night Cats (Single, 1952)

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This instrumental offering from 1952 by Little Walter has since become a standard. Anyone who is serious about the instrument has listened to this record over and over, trying to emulate Walter’s joy, feel, pace, and timing. But that’s what’s so interesting about the harmonica—it’s such a simple little thing that it sounds almost charming in the right settings. Then when someone can show all-time talent on the toy? Well, that’s something memorable and to write home about. That’s just what Walter gives music fans on this tune.

“Honest I Do” by Jimmy Reed (Single, 1957)

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Sometimes the harmonica can be used to bring the energy up in a room, but sometimes it can be used to mellow things out. It can be used to create a deep groove. For evidence of this, look no further than the 1957 track “Honest I Do” by Jimmy Reed. On the offering, Reed uses the instrument to bring out emotion from his listeners. The harmonica is crying, not trying to light up a party. But that just shows the versatility of the instrument. It’s a device for all seasons!

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns