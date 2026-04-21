3 of the Best Classic Rock Songs That Opened Albums From the 1960s

As they say, you only get one chance to make a first impression. So, when it comes to the world of music, for those preparing to release a new album, the opening track can be the difference between fans listening in or shutting it off.

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For those looking for a little guidance on what an opening song on an LP can feel like, check out these tracks here below. We wanted to showcase three bangers that kick off records from back in the day. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs to open albums from the 1960s.

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin II’ (1969)

When you put on a Led Zeppelin album, you get the full package. It’s not a band where the lyrics only shine or the lead singer’s voice is the one draw. No, it’s the entire kit and kaboodle when it comes to the British-born supergroup. For evidence, check out the band’s sophomore LP, Led Zeppelin II, and the album’s opening number. You get lead vocalist Robert Plant belting out like a banshee while the rest of the members perform their magic in unison. Guitarist Jimmy Page is like a racecar driver with his six-string, and the rhythm section of John Bonham and John Paul Jones rumble along, too.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

The opening song of Bob Dylan’s 1963 classic album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, is one that touches on the human condition unlike any other song of its day. In “Blowin’ In The Wind”, Dylan wonders about time and endurance regarding the human spirit. It’s as if he has the entire human race in the palm of his hand as he sings. Now, that’s the way to open a record!

“Come Together” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

When people think about the greatest singers in rock music of all time, John Lennon isn’t always put at the top of the list. But when you hear this song, you realize what an error that is. On “Come Together”, Lennon sounds like a god from some mountain on high. But he’s one of those deities who cares about the people down below. He shouts philosophies and ideas in electrified wonderment.

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