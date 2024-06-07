3 of the Best CMA Fest Performances Ever

CMA Fest is officially here, and we can expect a ton of powerhouse performances from the 2024 lineup. In the years since CMA Fest began, there have been quite a few very memorable sets as well. Let’s look at a few of the best CMA performances ever from past festivals!

1. “Highway Don’t Care” by Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban (2013)

This throwback from 2013 featured Taylor Swift when she was still (somewhat) in her country phase. The trio put on an excellent performance. Swift and Tim McGraw’s vocals were fantastic, and Keith Urban’s guitar-playing skills were on full display. Who knew a PSA about texting and driving could be so jam-worthy?

2. “To Be Loved By You” by Parker McCollum (2022)

Parker McCollum delivered a top-notch performance of his hit song “To Be Loved By You” back in 2022, and it’s one of the best solo performances from CMA Fest to date. Few manage to really show their talent as up-and-comers at CMA Fest, but McCollum took the opportunity to show that he deserves even more recognition than he had at the time with this killer set.

3. “Why Not Me” by Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce (2022)

Wynonna Judd never disappoints, and apparently, neither does Carly Pearce. This stellar duet did an excellent job of performing this hit song from The Judds. Their chemistry was undeniable, and Judd’s vocals in particular were incredibly powerful. It was a simple, intense, and beautiful tribute to the late great Naomi Judd, who passed away just a few months before CMA Fest 2022.

There are obviously many more of the best CMA Fest performances out there, but we’re quite partial to these three. And CMA Fest 2024 will likely deliver even more list-worthy sets!

Photo courtesy of CMA Fest

