3 of the Best Country One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s

Country and country-rock saw a pretty hefty rise in the 2010s, with hit tracks like “Drink A Beer” by Luke Bryan and “Springsteen” by Eric Church hitting the airwaves. But what about the one-hit wonders of the era? Plenty of now-big names in country released music in the 2010s that peaked at the top, but they’ve struggled to hit the charts the same way since. Let’s dive into three of the best country one-hit wonders from the 2010s that deserve more listenership!

1. “Prayed For You” by Matt Stell

This Matt Stell single was quite popular when it was released in 2019. It’s a very poetic track that sends the listener back to the heyday of lovesick, poetic country music. “Prayed For You” hit no. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and no. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and it was quite popular in Canada as well. Matt Stell has released a few stellar singles since, but none of them have hit the same numbers as “Prayed For You”.

2. “I Met A Girl” by William Michael Morgan

This song was William Michael Morgan’s debut single back in 2016. It was a huge hit, too. The song reached no. 2 on the Country Airplay chart and no. 8 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It was overwhelmingly loved by fans, casual listeners, and music critics alike. Morgan’s 2016 song “Missing” managed to make it to no. 49 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Hoever, newer releases haven’t charted as well as “I Met A Girl” quite yet.

3. Honorable Mention – “Stay A Little Longer” by Brothers Osborne

This hit song was released by country duo Brothers Osborne back in 2015. It peaked at no. 2 on the US Country Airplay chart and no. 4 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It even made it to no. 46 on the Hot 100. Canada was particularly fond of the track, where it peaked at no. 26 on their respective country charts.

Brothers Osborne are still very much popular today, but they haven’t released a hit that matched the chart-topping power of “Stay A Little Longer”. “Burning Man” from 2018 technically charted higher, but the duo was only considered a feature on this Dierks Bentley track.

