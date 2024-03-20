The Eagles are the Latest Band Announced for a Las Vegas Sphere Residency

The Eagles are going to play the Las Vegas Sphere next, following residencies by Phish and Dead & Company. According to a report from the New York Post, the band has allegedly booked 10 weekends between September and December, though the official number of shows is unknown. They are currently finishing their supposed final tour, which concludes on June 15.

U2 recently closed their 40-date residency on March 2 with shows featuring some special guests, such as drummer and founding member Larry Mullen Jr. He was left out of the residency as he recovered from neck surgery. However, he appeared to watch the final shows and support his band.

Next up at the Sphere is Phish, who announced their dates in November 2023. The band is setting up for four Spring 2024 dates, promising “completely unique setlists and visuals” on every night of their residency. Phish will take over the venue on April 19 to 21, and have promised fans to never play the same show twice. Their legendary trippiness paired with the immersive experience at the Sphere will surely delight fans.

The Eagles Join U2, Phish, and Dead & Company as the Next Keepers of the Sphere

After Phish, the Sphere is hosting the John Mayer-led Grateful Dead tribute band Dead & Company. The band was initially booked for 18 shows over six weekends from May to June, then extended the residency into July as well, adding two more weekends.

According to the Post, there have been talks to get Beyoncé at the Sphere, even taking multiple tours of the venue. However, Sphere owner James Dolan seems reluctant to shell out millions in order to get the venue Bey ready, according to sources. Fans seem to be itching for a Beyoncé residency at the state-of-the-art venue, as she hit second in a survey asking for the most wanted artists at the Sphere. Number one most wanted was, of course, Lady Gaga, who has already proved that she can put on a great residency show.

As far as the Eagles go, Don Henley has recently been released from his court duties, as the case over stolen lyric sheets was promptly dropped around March 6. According to Judge Curtis Faber, there was a “basic confrontation violation,” meaning that information was allegedly withheld or obfuscated. District Attorney Aaron Ginandes wrote a letter to the judge asking for the case to be dismissed, and the judge complied.

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images