Country Summer Music Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets

There are quite a few exciting country music festivals going on this summer, one of which is California’s own Country Summer Music Festival. You really can’t beat this lineup of headliners: Old Dominion, Jo Dee Messina, Little Big Town, Brett Young, Jordan Davis, and Walker Hayes. There will also be a ton of supporting bands performing at the Santa Rosa fest, including Kameron Marlowe, Drew Green, Corey Kent, Ashley Cooke, and many more. And luckily, we can help you get tickets to the fest before they completely sell out!

Country Summer Music Festival 2024 will kick off on Friday, June 14 in Santa Rosa, California at Sonoma County Event Center. Old Dominion, Jo Dee Messina, and more will headline the opening date. The three-day fest will end on Sunday, June 16 with Jordan Davis and Walker Hayes headlining.

Single-day passes, weekend passes, GA+, and VIP tickets are still widely available via the festival’s website. Festivalgoers can also find tickets for VIP parking on the website as well.

If any of the tiers sell out before you can get to them, you can always try Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets to sold-out events like this one because they usually have some stock available. It’s worth a try, at least.

This is going to be an excellent country music festival that you won’t want to miss, so get your tickets ASAP!

Friday, June 14 – Santa Rosa, CA – Sonoma County Event Center – Old Dominion, Jo Dee Messina, and More

Saturday, June 15 – Santa Rosa, CA – Sonoma County Event Center – Little Big Town, Brett Young, and More

Sunday, June 16 – Santa Rosa, CA – Sonoma County Event Center – Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, and More

