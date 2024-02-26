3 of the Best Johnny Cash Lyrics

Johnny Cash was both a great songwriter and a great interpreter. Below, are three of Cash’s best lyrics from songs he either wrote or did a stellar interpretation of. They cover the gamut of emotions. While some feel like a punch to the gut, others reminds us how humorous Cash could be.

1. Good mothers cry cause the rivers run high / With the blood of too many sons / Some people say peace is on the way / But the worst is still to come (“Goin’ by the Book”)

Though this song was written by Chester Lester, it’s Cash’s performance that truly sells the onus behind the track. Every line in this song is deeply emotional. Cash follows suit with an emotional performance of his own. A song is truly timeless when it can still hold weight decades after its release. This song can certainly boast that accomplishment.

2. When I was just a baby, my mama told me, “Son / Always be a good boy, don’t ever play with guns” / But I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die / When I hear that whistle blowin’, I hang my head and cry (“Folsom Prison Blues”)

One of the biggest moments of Cash’s career came as he played two shoes at Folsom State Prison. The shows’ parallel in terms of success is “Folsom Prison Blues,” which Cash wrote while being stationed in Germany in the early ’50s. The song sees Cash play the part of a criminal bound for imprisonment. Though Cash was never in prison himself, he certainly plays the part well in this classic track.

3. Love is a burning thing / And it makes a fiery ring / Bound by wild desire / I fell into a ring of fire (“Ring of Fire”)

Never has someone said “I fell in love” as timelessly as Cash does here. “Ring of Fire” remains his signature tune and for good reason. The jaunty rhythm is paired with equally sing-able lyrics. Cash wasn’t afraid to sing about the darker sides of life, but this song reminds us that he was also a romantic.

