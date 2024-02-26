Behind the Meaning of “Atta Girl” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson delivered many hits on Bell Bottom Country. Among that pack is “Atta Girl.” Wilson created a certified classic with this song. Revisit the meaning behind “Atta Girl,” below.

Behind the Meaning

Atta girl, way to go

It was time to hit the road

He’s just a boy in working boots

It didn’t work, so you cut him loose

Everyone needs a little help getting through a breakup. This song is Wilson’s effort in that vein. She sings to an unnamed girl (who is emblematic of any woman going through heartbreak), giving her a push of encouragement to leave her relationship behind.

He mighta took your love, mighta took your time

And the rug out from under your world

But he can’t take all your happiness

Go and get it now, atta girl

The lines above are the crux of the song. She says, even though you’re leaving a part of your life behind, you still have the thing no one can take away from you: happiness. Go and get it now, atta girl, she sings.

He’s at a bar with his friends

That’s where you go when it ends

They say, “Atta boy, have another round

There’s plenty girls in this college town”

Then he meets one that’s hurting too

While he’s kissing her, he’s missing you

And now it’s sinking in deep, that he missed that train

He can throw back a drink, but he can’t throw blame

In the latter half of the song, Wilson switches perspective and sings about the boy’s side of things. Then he meets one that’s hurting too / While he’s kissing her, he’s missing you, she sings, painting a portrait of an equally as heartbroken boy. It’s both an assuage and a snide insult to the boy. Both can be helpful tools when trying to get over someone.

Wilson has no shortage of songs that bolster women, but this is one of her best. Revisit this track, below.

