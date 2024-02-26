Behind the Meaning of “Atta Girl” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson delivered many hits on Bell Bottom Country. Among that pack is “Atta Girl.” Wilson created a certified classic with this song. Revisit the meaning behind “Atta Girl,” below.
Videos by American Songwriter
[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Discusses the Responsibility of Being a Role Model in Light of Her Recent Success]
Behind the Meaning
Atta girl, way to go
It was time to hit the road
He’s just a boy in working boots
It didn’t work, so you cut him loose
Everyone needs a little help getting through a breakup. This song is Wilson’s effort in that vein. She sings to an unnamed girl (who is emblematic of any woman going through heartbreak), giving her a push of encouragement to leave her relationship behind.
He mighta took your love, mighta took your time
And the rug out from under your world
But he can’t take all your happiness
Go and get it now, atta girl
The lines above are the crux of the song. She says, even though you’re leaving a part of your life behind, you still have the thing no one can take away from you: happiness. Go and get it now, atta girl, she sings.
He’s at a bar with his friends
That’s where you go when it ends
They say, “Atta boy, have another round
There’s plenty girls in this college town”
Then he meets one that’s hurting too
While he’s kissing her, he’s missing you
And now it’s sinking in deep, that he missed that train
He can throw back a drink, but he can’t throw blame
In the latter half of the song, Wilson switches perspective and sings about the boy’s side of things. Then he meets one that’s hurting too / While he’s kissing her, he’s missing you, she sings, painting a portrait of an equally as heartbroken boy. It’s both an assuage and a snide insult to the boy. Both can be helpful tools when trying to get over someone.
Wilson has no shortage of songs that bolster women, but this is one of her best. Revisit this track, below.
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage