The Chicks’ Fans Pay Tribute to Laura Lynch, Killed in Tragic Car Accident

The Chicks’ fans and Texas locals are gathering on social media to pay their respects to Laura Lynch, a founding member of the seminal 1990s country band The Dixie Chicks. Lynch was killed in a highway crash at age 65 near El Paso, Texas on Friday (December 22). According to reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car attempting to pass on a two-lane, undivided highway ran head-on in to Lynch’s car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The current members of The Chicks paid tribute to Lynch on social media with a video of an early Dixie Chicks performance featuring the founding members of the band. “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band,” wrote Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire on Twitter.

The Chicks Fans Share Condolences for Laura Lynch’s Family and Friends Following Her Tragic Death

The post continued, “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post to share their condolences. One fan wrote, “My thoughts [are] with you all, Her family and other friends, May she rest in peace.” Another commented, “Truly devastating and so sad. Our hearts go out to you and Laura’s family, particularly at this time of year.”

Local Fort Worth, Texas artist Nancy Lamb wrote on Twitter, “I just got the news there’s a new star in heaven tonight. Laura Lynch EVERYONE ADORED you honey. I’m so so so sorry … You will be so missed.”

Another Fort Worth local, Roland Martin, posted in response, “This is so sad. Laura Lynch was a sweet, nice woman. I met her years ago when I worked at the Fort Worth [Star Telegram] when she came by to visit our top editor, Mike Blackman … RIP Laura.”

Laura Lynch helped found The Dixie Chicks in 1989, and recorded three albums with them in 1990, 1992, and 1993. She left the band in 1993 to focus on her personal life and family, and was replaced as lead vocalist by Natalie Maines.

