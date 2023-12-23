The Chicks Pay Respects to Laura Lynch, 65, Killed in Car Crash

Laura Lynch died tragically in a highway crash near El Paso, Texas on December 22 at age 65, and her former bandmates are paying tribute to the late artist with a public statement on social media. Lynch was a founding member of the band The Dixie Chicks—now known as The Chicks—in the early 1990s . She left the act in 1993 and was replaced by Natalie Maines on lead vocals.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Laura was a bright light,” the band’s statement on Twitter began. “[H]er infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.”

The statement continued, “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.” Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire signed off at the conclusion of the statement.

[RELATED: Founding Dixie Chicks Member Laura Lynch, 65, Killed in Texas Highway Crash]

Founding Member of The Dixie Chicks was Tragically Killed in a Texas Highway Crash, Former Bandmates Pay Their Respects

The band was initially formed in 1989 by Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy, and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. Macy, then lead vocals, left the group in 1992, and Lynch took over the position with her angelic warble. She recorded three albums with The Dixie Chicks in the 90s: Thank Heavens for Dale Evans in 1990, Little Ol’ Cowgirl in 1992, and Shouldn’t a Told You That in 1993. Lynch parted ways with The Dixie Chicks in 1993 to focus on her family and live a relatively normal life out of the public eye.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car heading west attempted to pass another car on a two-lane, undivided highway, hitting Lynch head-on as she was traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans are gathering to pay their respects in the comments of The Chicks’ post, sharing broken heart and praying emojis and commenting that Lynch will be missed. In addition to their statement, The Chicks shared a video of the original lineup performing, with Lynch on lead vocals and stand-up bass.

1/2 Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. pic.twitter.com/Q2WsqF5miM — The Chicks (@thechicks) December 23, 2023

Photo via YouTube screenshot