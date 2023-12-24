Angel Carter Conrad Mourns Sister Bobbie Jean After Death: “Life Wasn’t Fair to You”

On Saturday, news broke that Bobbie Jean Carter passed away at the age of 41. While details around her sudden death are unknown at this time, this marks the third death to rock the Carter family. Back in January 2012, Leslie Carter passed away. And in 2022, Aaron Carter passed away. With mother Jane Carter asking for time “to process the terrible reality” of her daughter’s death, Bobbie’s sister, Angel Carter Conrad, decided to speak about the tragic loss.

Pinning a collage of photos showing her older sister on her Instagram, Angel also captioned the post with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Angel also touched on their past experience with childhood trauma. “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Call for Change

Angel continued her comments with a call to action, urging people to break down the “barriers” that surround those seeking help for mental illness. Instead, she pleaded for people to support those who require help. Knowing that it takes time for change to take place, she pointed to the generations to come. “This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now.” She ended her statement with, “I love you BJ, you’re free now.”

As mentioned above, details surrounding Bobbie’s death are scarce, but according to People, the family believes that she passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. Bobbie’s mother has yet to give a full statement, admitting, “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

