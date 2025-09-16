3 of the Biggest Country Songs From 1977—the Year Outlaw Country Took Over

In the late ’70s, country got a makeover—or perhaps, more aptly, a makeunder. For the last decade or so, the Nashville scene had brought a glitz and glamour that purists thought sullied the spirit of country. While those Nashville artists brought massive crossover appeal to the genre, furthering its reach, a group of opposing singers had to come in and “save the day.” Enter the outlaw movement. Outlaw Country artists rejected the popification of country music. They adopted a Texas state of mind, going rogue and carving their own path in the genre. Despite intending to be a part of the counterculture, Outlaw quickly caught on, earning its artists massive hits. 1977 was a significant year for outlaw country. Many of the movement’s top artists released their biggest songs. Below, find three country songs that were massive in 1977, and learn how they impacted the outlaw movement.

“Ramblin Fever” – Waylon Jennings

Outlaw country has its conventions, one being a love of the ramblin’ way of life. Waylon Jennings gave his two cents on that affinity in his 1977 country song, “Ramblin Fever.”

Ramblin’ fever / There ain’t no kind of cure for my disease, he sings in this outlaw classic. Like a cowboy, Jennings dreams of riding away into the sunset and leaving all his troubles and loneliness behind. Many outlaw songs share a similar sentiment, but few have proven to be as popular as this one.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” – Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson had songs that were far more outlaw-tinged than “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).” Still, the digestibility of this song no doubt helped listeners who were into the Nashville sound soften their allegiances.

This 1977-released outlaw country song tells the story of a couple who have gotten a little too big for their britches. Their inflated status and egos have caused their marriage to go awry. Jennings, playing the husband figure, suggests a move back to the simple life as a way to save the relationship. Jennings tapped his fellow outlaw tastemaker, Nelson, to help give this song even more appeal.

“Here You Come Again” – Dolly Parton

While outlaws were having a heyday wrecking the Nashville sound, there were artists still trying to keep it alive. Dolly Parton‘s 1977 hit, “Here You Come Again,” speaks to the other side of the genre—one that was threatened by this new venture.

A far cry from the outlaw sensibilities, “Here You Come Again” is country-pop perfection. You’d be hard-pressed to find any listeners, partial to any genre, that would have complaints about this Parton classic. Genres evolve. It’s inevitable. Although country was going through a massive shift in the ’70s, this Parton track proves that a great song is more powerful than any trend.

