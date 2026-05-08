3 of the First Country Songs That Everyone Should Hear

If I could find someone who had never heard a country song, the three below would be the first ones I would show them. Sure, perhaps they’re a little conventional. But if there was a three-song quick introduction to the genre, these three hits would be must-listens.

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“She’s Got You” — Patsy Cline

Starting off strong with a 60s country classic, we have Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” This ballad represents a golden age of country when crooning voices and classic instrumentation were must-haves. To introduce someone to country in its early years—at least as far as being a recognized, profitable genre goes—”She’s Got You” is a strong jumping-off point.

Cline’s vocals hit the listener right in the heart here as she sings about love lost. “The only thing different / The only thing new / I’ve got the records / She’s got you,” she sings. If there is one thing a complete newbie to country needs to know, it’s that the genre loves heartache, and songs of that nature don’t get much more effective than this one.

“I Walk The Line” — Johnny Cash

One of the first icons I’d have to turn to would be Johnny Cash. He still feels like the center of the genre, despite not being around for decades now. His music was so integral that it’s not egregious to say there was country before Cash and country after Cash.

“I Walk The Line” is Cash’s biggest hit, even today. It’s the first thing country fans think of when considering his legacy. “I keep the ends out for the tie that binds / Because you’re mine, I walk the line,” are lyrics that acted as Cash’s credo. Naturally, it would be my pick to introduce someone to Cash.

“Jolene” — Dolly Parton

Lastly, we have to include a Dolly Parton song. Who doesn’t love Parton? She’s an icon beloved by those even outside country’s listenership. As such, she’d be an easy touchpoint for someone just getting into the genre.

[RELATED: 4 Dolly Parton Covers That Prove She Can Sing Anything (And That Some Rock Songs Sound Even Better as Country Tunes)]

“Jolene” is one of Parton’s signature songs, making it an easy choice for this list. Moreover, it feels like a pivotal moment in country music, as Parton took a new perspective on heartache. This would be one of my first stops if I were introducing a complete country virgin to the genre.

(Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)