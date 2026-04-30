I’ve Heard Thousands of Country Songs—These 3 Trends Are Taking Over (For Better or for Worse)

Country music is becoming more mainstream than ever. Sometimes, it can be hard not to blur the lines when it comes to country and pop, and it seems like everybody wants to get their hands on a guitar now. We’re not saying that’s a bad thing either, but everybody has a different opinion. If you haven’t noticed these yet, here are a few country trends that have been dominating the charts lately.

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The “YEEDM” Trend

Something in country music that’s been on the rise in recent years is the unexpected genre blend that is “YEEDM,” or EDM with country vocals. On apps like TikTok, especially, DJs and country singers have been experimenting left and right with this new trend. Just take a listen to this EDM version of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” that the DJ VAVO came up with.

Just recently, Carter Faith even announced that she’s dropping a song with acclaimed DJ Kygo on Friday, April 10. Apparently, the drop features a song called “That’s When You Know” and a music video with actor Rudy Pankow. Kygo has collaborated with a number of artists, but these collabs usually fall somewhere in the pop space. It’ll be interesting to see what he and Faith have come up with.

Pop Artists Launching Country Music Careers

This one probably comes as a surprise to no one. With popular artists like Morgan Wallen climbing the charts with trap-country tracks, and entertainers like Beyoncé winning awards in the country space, it seems as though it’s become rather evident that genre crossovers are on the rise more than ever.

Even singers like Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with country veteran Dolly Parton last year, have hinted they are starting to incorporate more country influences into their music. During her debut at the Grand Ole Opry back in October, the pop star highlighted Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton as some of her biggest musical influences growing up.

“I’m not technically a country girl from Pennsylvania, and so that’s not technically country,” the Pennsylvania native admitted jokingly on stage. “But I’ve seen a couple of cows in the middle of the road, so I just sort of took it as like, you guys are my people too.”

Traditional Country Takeover

In recent years, especially as pop artists have been experimenting with the genre, it’s also been hard not to notice how traditional country music has been gaining back popularity. In particular, artists like Zach Top and smash hits like “You Look Like You Love Me” are making people think that old country is cool again. Pedal steels, banjos, and twang are back in style more than ever!

In an interview with Entertainment Focus, Top even admitted that while traditional country is having a moment right now, he thinks it never really left.

“I feel like fans of country always find something new that comes along that’s a little different, a little wacky, and they go chase that,” the singer shared. “The industry goes and chases that for a while until it’s kind of played itself out. Then it always swings back to the traditional, what we’ve always known and loved to be country music.”

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